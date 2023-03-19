Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train to run before April: Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that a new 'Vande Bharat Express train is expected to be introduced on Delhi Jaipur/Ajmer route before April 10.

While speaking to ANI, the Union Railway Minister noted that some technical changes are needed in this route before the operation of the Vande Bharat Express, fully.

"Two initiatives to be taken in this route. First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track, like installation of a double distant signalling system and removing some curves. After these initiatives, we will able to run trains on 130 KMPH to 160 KMPH," he said.

"Secondly, a special pantograph (an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train to collect power through contact with an overhead line) has also got prepared and the new train would arrive in Jaipur on March 24," Vaishnaw added.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is on the path of transformation.

"Many steps have been taken up in the last 7-8 years towards the modernisation of railways. In the next 3-4 years, we will be able to export Vande Bharat technology," he said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also inspected New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express and takes feedback from passengers.

Minister said that the passengers had given positive feedback. "They told that trains are more clean than earlier, they are on time, and platforms are also very clean," he told ANI.