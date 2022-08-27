Delhi Police deny permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui for show
Topics Indian comedy shows | Delhi
Delhi Police have denied permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui's show which was scheduled to take place in the national capital on August 28 citing law and order reasons.
Earlier, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel his show.
There were possibilities that the VHP would protest against the show which could led to law and order situations.
The district police then prepared a report and sent it to the licensing unit mentioning that if the show happens, it can lead to communal tensions.
Joint CP Licensing Dr Om Prakash Mishra told IANS: "We can't grant permission to any show which disturbs our communal harmony, which distrub law and order. Our local police sent a report after which we have cancelled their request."
--IANS
atk/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onINDIAN COMEDY SHOWSDELHICURRENT AFFAIRSNATIONAL