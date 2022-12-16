EAM Jaishankar hosts UN chief, security council members for millet lunch

S Jaishankar with UN chief and others

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has hosted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council members for a millet lunch, as the world gets ready to usher in the International Year of Millets in 2023.

After chairing a signature event in the Security Council held under India's presidency on Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward,' Jaishankar on Thursday hosted the special lunch for the UN leaders.

"Delighted to welcome UNSG @antonioguterres and UNSC members for a millet lunch' in New York today. As we head into International Year of Millets 2023, a strong message for their greater production, consumption and promotion would help global food security and enhance sustainability in agriculture, Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar said the luncheon with the Secretary-General and Security Council members is themed on the International Year of Millets 2023 which we have been promoting." "So I hope to familiarise Council members more with the virtues of millet, he said.

The year 2023 has been designated as the 'International Year of Millets' after a proposal for the same was brought forward by the Government of India and endorsed by members of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Jaishankar also met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland ahead of the UNSC meeting on counter-terrorism.

Happy to meet US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. Noted the strong cooperation between our two countries in multilateral forums, including in the UNSC, he tweeted.

On the meeting between Nuland and Jaishankar, the US Department of State said they discussed preparations for India's G20 presidency and our bilateral and multilateral efforts to support security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and globally.

Jaishankar also met Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs Lord (Tariq)Ahmad and thanked him for attending the UNSC Counter-Terrorism briefing.

Discussed global developments and our multilateral cooperation, he said.

Jaishankar also met Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the tragic loss of life of an Irish peacekeeper and injuries to three others in Lebanon." "Will continue our cooperation in various multilateral forums," he tweeted.