Farooq Abdullah not to seek re-election as NC chief in Dec 5 polls: Party

In a significant development, the National Conference (NC) on Friday said that its president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, has refused to seek re-election to the post, elections for which will be held on December 5.

The party said on its twitter page, "Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn't review his decision".

In another tweet, NC said, "In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise, the General Secretary as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on Dec 5. Until then Dr Sahib continues as President of JKNC".

Elections for NC president's post will be held on December 5 which is the birthday of NC founder, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Till the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, 2019, December 5 was observed as a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the event of Dr Abdullah not seeking re-election, it is likely that the command of the party would pass on to his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah unless the party like the Indian National Congress (INC) decides to choose a president from outside the Abdullah family.

