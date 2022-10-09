Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetable in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter grab/@nsitharamanoffc)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a video shared by her office on Saturday, was seen buying vegetables during her day-long visit to Chennai. The video shared on Twitter evoked mixed reactions from the netizens.

In the video, the Finance Minister was seen buying some sweet potato and interacting with vegetable vendors.

Reactions to the video ranged from praise to criticism, as people commented on rising vegetable prices and wondered if the Finance Minister now understood how inflation is impacting budgets.

Rising food prices have spiked inflation, which has been above RBI's tolerance limit for the past eight months.

Retail inflation in August was at 7 per cent owing to rising prices of food items like fruits and vegetables.

