Flexi work model is here to stay, was around even before Covid: Infosys

At a time when companies are trying to get employees back to office, India’s second-largest IT services firm has said that a flexible work model will be a key focus for the firm.

Satish H C, executive VP and co-head of delivery, Infosys said that even before pandemic flexi-work modes were available at the company. “Assuming we have 20-22 working days in a month, even before the pandemic, employees were allowed to work for 10-11 days from home. We will be flexible when it comes to employee work modes,” he told Business Standard.

That flexi-mode will continue at Infosys is of significance as several companies are asking employees to head back to office. India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), though, propounded the 25x25 model, which aims to have 25 per cent employees coming to office by 2025. However, to achieve that the company has been asking employees to first return to office.

At present its senior executives are back in office at least thrice a week and the company has come up with a rooster system according to which employees have to be at least thrice a week in the office.

Wipro, meanwhile, has been saying that coming back to office is a must to build culture and trust.

“Coming to office is still voluntary, though we are encouraging employees to come for 1-2 days a week. But a lot also depends on what our clients say. If some clients insist on coming to office then that has to be followed,” added Satish.

What is helping perhaps Infosys getting more people to office is its strategy to set up offices in smaller states closer to the talent. “We are opening centres in Vizag, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Noida. We already have centres in Indore and Nagpur. Each of these centres will have a seating capacity of 1,000 and can be extended on demand,” added Satish.

When it comes to getting freshers on board the company has opened up its Mysuru campus. “We have slowly started to start our training programmes in person and are slowly rolling it out at the Mysuru campus,” he added.

When asked about the company’s announcement last year allowing employees to moonlight, Satish said: “We allow employees to take up gig work within the company. A recent number to share would be some 4,000 people applied for various projects of which 600 have been selected.”

On moonlighting for projects outside of Infosys, he said: “Till the employee keeps his manager in the know and their work does not have conflict of interest, it is fine.”