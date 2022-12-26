FM Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS, to be kept under observation overnight

She was admitted with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, say sources

Topics  Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday, is likely to be kept under observation overnight. She was admitted with symptoms of viral fever.

Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS today with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, sources said.

“She will be kept overnight under observation and may be released on Tuesday,” an official told Business Standard, requesting  anonymity. No further details were provided.

Sitharaman was admitted around noon after she complained of stomach infection, and was also said to be running a fever.

The Finance Minister had, on Saturday, attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. On Sunday, she paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary in New Delhi.

Sitharaman and her team have been preparing the Union Budget 2023, which she is expected to present on February 1.


Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Mon,December 26 2022 18:52 IST
NIRMALA SITHARAMANFINANCE MINISTERAIIMSCURRENT AFFAIRSNATIONAL

