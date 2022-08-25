Forest fires in Russia burn over 100,000 hectares of land in 3 days: Report
Topics forest fires | Russia | Moscow
Forest fires in Russia continued to spread and have consumed nearly 110,000 hectares of land in just three days up to Thursday.
A report by the state-run TASS news agency said that a total of 126 forest fires were recorded, and the area affected by wildfires increased by 8,000 hectares during the past three days.
The Far East region's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is the worst hit area, where about 75,000 hectares of forest were engulfed by fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.
The Republics of Komi and Ryazan and the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast in western Russia have also suffered wildfires.
Smoke from forest fires has recently reached the capital Moscow, limiting visibility in the city.
Speaking during a meeting with regional officials on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in the European part of Russia and its Far East.
According to TASS, the country has mobilised over 5,000 people to extinguish the fires.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel