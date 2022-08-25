Forest fires in Russia burn over 100,000 hectares of land in 3 days: Report

Representative Image

Forest fires in Russia continued to spread and have consumed nearly 110,000 hectares of land in just three days up to Thursday.

A report by the state-run TASS news agency said that a total of 126 forest fires were recorded, and the area affected by wildfires increased by 8,000 hectares during the past three days.

The Far East region's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is the worst hit area, where about 75,000 hectares of forest were engulfed by fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

The Republics of Komi and Ryazan and the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast in western Russia have also suffered wildfires.

Smoke from forest fires has recently reached the capital Moscow, limiting visibility in the city.

Speaking during a meeting with regional officials on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in the European part of Russia and its Far East.

According to TASS, the country has mobilised over 5,000 people to extinguish the fires.

