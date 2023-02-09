Future of youth in Uttarakhand secure in hands of CM Dhami, claims BJP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

The ruling BJP on Thursday asked the youth of the state here not to worry about their future, saying it is secure in the hands of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is taking steps to root out corruption.

"The youth have no reason to worry about their future. It is safe in the hands of the Chief Minister who has sought to know the status of vacancies in different government departments. Thousands of recruitment opportunities await the youth," state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

"The Congress had grown a tree of corruption. The chief minister is trying to root it out. The youth should have patience and wait for the announcement of bumper vacancies by different government departments," he said.

The party asked them to focus on their studies and prepare themselves for the competitive examinations to build their future instead of resorting to agitations under the influence of anyone.

Unemployed youths staged a 'dharna' here on Wednesday demanding a CBI probe into irregularities in different recruitment examinations held by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.