G20 summit: MCD to repair old toilets, build new facilities in Delhi

Several roads and parks will be beautified, trees illuminated and public art will be installed at many locations in Delhi, according to civic officials.

New toilets will be built and old ones will be repaired across five zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as part of the civic body's preparations for the G20 summit, officials said on Saturday.

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held at 55 locations in India and the summit will take place in the national capital in September 2023.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Work for the construction of new community toilet complexes (CTCs) and public toilets (PTs) and to repair the old ones has been intensified, the MCD said in a statement.

The work would be carried out in five zones -- Karol Bagh, South, Central, Shahdara South and City SP -- of the MCD. These zones have been marked as important as regards tourist attractions and large footfall, it said.

All five zonal deputy commissioners have been instructed to furnish the details regarding locations for new CTCs and PTs and repair work along with the estimated cost. All the newly constructed CTCs and PTs would be equipped with modern amenities, the officials said.

Approximately 42 locations have been identified so far in these five zones and new locations would be added to the list as per zonal requirements. Emphasis would also be on constructing CTCs and PTs in seven other zones of the MCD. The target is to complete the work before the G20 foreign ministers meet in March 2023, they said.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti directed all officials to ensure that all the public toilets and community toilets in the jurisdiction of the MCD should be spick and span.

The officials said the MCD has also accelerated its work for giving a makeover to parks, roads, walkways and central verges.