Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Tuesday night meeting between Adani and Shinde lasted for nearly 45 minutes, the official said.

Adani Group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and real estate. The group supplies electricity to the Mumbai suburban district.