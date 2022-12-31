Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

The Global Kashmiri Pandits Diaspora on Friday expressed its disapproval at recent statement of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on the killings of Kashmiri Hindus and Muslims.

"GKPD and other NRI groups have noted with great dismay and displeasure the recent false equivalence statements by LG Manoj Sinha between Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Hindus' killings. GKPD salutes those brave Kashmiri Muslims who while serving the country in security roles and fighting Pakistan terrorists have lost their lives. From the time of Maqbool Bhat, there have been Kashmiri Muslims who have been staunch nationalists," it said in a statement.

The GKPD said that it recognises these martyrs but asserts that Kashmiri Pandits were ethnically cleansed, not because they were fighting the terrorists, but because they are Hindus.

"For us, it was assuredly about our religion. 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits would have been alive today if they had converted. 500,000 Kashmiri Hindus would be still living in the Valley if they had converted," it said.

The GKPD said that Sinha has chosen to ignore detailed eyewitness account of his predecessor, Governor Jagmohan, of the religious terror havoc unleased in the 1990s upon the Kashmiri Pandits and that "such blatant misrepresentation by the highest constitutional officer of J&K cannot go unchallenged".

"GKPD specifically, and the NRI community generally, have great faith in Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi as he steers the country on a path of inclusive progress and growth. His strong affirmative programmes seek to correct historical wrongs whether at a social, economic, or cultural level.

"He has been a protector of the weak and marginalised and expressed deep sympathy for the suffering of the Kashmiri Pandits. For reasons best known to him, LG Manoj Sinha's statement has done grievous damage to the Brand Modi. It is political calculus that has placed in jeopardy a global and national brand for the sake of local opportunism," it added.

The GKPD said that film "The Kashmir Files" has "not only shown the truth of what happened to the Kashmiri Pandit community but has also shown that the Global Indian community cares passionately about their cause".

"LG Sinha seeks to reduce the credibility of the treasured Modi brand into empty rhetoric when it comes to the case of Kashmiri Pandits. This is a catastrophic political move and needs firm, corrective action immediately by the ruling party," it said.

"What happens to the Kashmiri Pandits is a litmus test for the idea of India, said the GKPD, adding that the GKPD Mission 2024 will go all out with a national media campaign to educate the Indian voter as to what each political party has done or not done for the Kashmiri Pandits.

"We have been the torch bearers of Hinduism for 10,000 years and will not capitulate. GKPD will ensure Indians will vote based on full knowledge and not hypocrisy. There will be accountability."

