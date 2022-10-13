Uttar Pradesh: Global defence firms to attend investment meet in Lucknow

In probable first-time-ever prospect, the world's leading military hardware makers will compete in a commercial landscape in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Topics  Uttar Pradesh | UP government | defence firms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

Top military and defence hardware makers from the US, Europe, and Russia will attend the Uttar Pradesh capital summit 2023 on February 10-12 in Lucknow.  

The Yogi Adityanath government will showcase its defence manufacturing bac­kyard of UP Defence Corridor at the investment event.  

In probable first-time-ever prospect, the world’s leading military hardware makers will compete in a commercial landscape in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.  

According to UP government officials, defence manufacturers that will take part in the event include US missile firm Northrop Grumman, UK’s missile launch systems and ammunition maker BAE Systems, German rifle company Umarex, Swedish firm SAAB (which makes Carl Gustaf M4 rifles), Russia’s Almaz-Antey (among the top military hardware exporters), France’s Dassault Aviation (manufacturer of Rafale jets), and Israel Weapon Industries.


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Thu,October 13 2022 22:43 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

UTTAR PRADESHUP GOVERNMENTDEFENCE FIRMSMILITARY WEAPONMILITARY SPENDINGUP DEFENCE CORRIDORDEFENCE CORRIDORBAE SYSTEMSRUSSIA UKRAINE CONFLICTECONOMY & POLICYNEWS

Prev » Interest-free loans for 100K rural families of Rajasthan for non-agri work

Next » Govt removes criteria for CPSEs to improve share price over sectoral index

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]