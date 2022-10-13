Uttar Pradesh: Global defence firms to attend investment meet in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

Top military and defence hardware makers from the US, Europe, and Russia will attend the Uttar Pradesh capital summit 2023 on February 10-12 in Lucknow.

The Yogi Adityanath government will showcase its defence manufacturing bac­kyard of UP Defence Corridor at the investment event.

In probable first-time-ever prospect, the world’s leading military hardware makers will compete in a commercial landscape in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to UP government officials, defence manufacturers that will take part in the event include US missile firm Northrop Grumman, UK’s missile launch systems and ammunition maker BAE Systems, German rifle company Umarex, Swedish firm SAAB (which makes Carl Gustaf M4 rifles), Russia’s Almaz-Antey (among the top military hardware exporters), France’s Dassault Aviation (manufacturer of Rafale jets), and Israel Weapon Industries.