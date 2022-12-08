Gujarat election results 2022: Five key contests to watch out for

Gujarat assembly elections 2022 (PTI Photo)

The counting for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 is underway. According to trends at 10 am, BJP is leading in 156 out of 182 seats. Congress is leading in 17 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is at 6 seats. To form the state government, a party needs to get 92 seats in the Gujarat assembly.

Exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. (Watch the LIVE coverage for Gujarat assembly elections 2022 here)

Gujarat election 2022: 5 key contests to watch out for

Ghatlodia assembly seat

Ghatlodia is the constituency of the chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. It comes under the financial capital of the state, Ahmedabad. It is being considered to be a litmus test for Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani for the top post in 2021. In 2017, it was one of the 99 seats won by the BJP. Bhupendra Patel had defeated INC's Patel Shashikant by over 1 lakh votes.

Currently, Bhupendra Patel is leading the constituency and INC's Amee Yajnik is trailing.

Viramgam assembly seat

A prominent face of the Patidar agitation in the state, Hardik Patel, is contesting the election from North Gujarat's Viramgam assembly seat. The constituency has been a stronghold for the Congress. Earlier in 2022, Patel quit the Congress party and launched a barrage of attacks on the party's leadership.

In 2017, this seat was one by Congress' Lakha Bharwad. Currently, Patel is leading the count. Bharwad is also contesting. AAP's candidate for Viramgam is Amarshinh Thakore.

Vadgam assembly seat

The voting for Vadgam took place in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 on December 5. Congress party's Jignesh Mevani is the key contender for this seat. He is also the sitting MLA from Vadgam. It has been a Congress stronghold. He is locked in a three-cornered battle with BJP's Manibhai Vaghela and AAP's Dalpat Bhatia. Vaghela, who was the Congress party's MLA from Vadgam from 2012-2017, had quit the party and joined the BJP.

Currently, Vaghela is leading, and Mevani is trailing.

Khambhalia assembly seat

AAP's chief minister candidate Isudan Gadvi is contesting from Devbhoomi Dwarka's Khambhalia seat. He is contesting against Congress' Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai and Mulubhai Bera of BJP. In 2017, Vikrambhai of Congress won the seat by 79,779 votes. In the Gujarat election 2022, 60.29 per cent polling took place in the Khambalia assembly seat.

Currently, Isudhan Gadhvi is leading from Khambhalia.

Jamnagar North assembly seat

Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is contesting from Jamanagr North. AAP and Congress have fielded Karshanbhai Karmur and Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja as their candidates.

As of 10 AM, AAP's Karmur is leading, and Rivaba Jadeja is in third place.