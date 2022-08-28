Haryana will write to Goa for recommending CBI into Sonali Phogat's death
Topics Haryana Government | Manohar Lal Khattar | CBI
The Haryana government will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured her family members on Saturday.
Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence here Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.
Khattar assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard, according to an official statement.
During the meeting, the chief minister expressed grief over the sudden demise of Phogat.
"The government is firmly standing with the family in this sensitive time and the government will take every possible step to ensure justice in this case," he said.
Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa earlier this week.
Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.
While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
