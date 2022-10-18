Heavy rains lash Pune; 81 mm rainfall in two hours in Shivaji Nagar area

Heavy rains lashed several areas in Pune city in Maharashtra on Monday with the Shivaji Nagar area receiving around 81 mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours

Heavy rains lashed several areas in Pune city in Maharashtra on Monday with the Shivaji Nagar area receiving around 81 mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours, as per the Met department.

Several areas such as Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM, B T Kawade Road, and Katraj witnessed water-logging and inundation.

According to Fire Brigade, water gushed into several areas and a wall collapsed in the Parvati locality.

In some low-lying areas, vehicles were submerged in rainwater.

As per the IMD, in a couple of hours, Shivaji Nagar area witnessed 81 mm of rainfall.


First Published: Tue,October 18 2022 06:44 IST
