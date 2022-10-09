Heavy rains: Lucknow, other UP districts order closure of schools on Monday

Topics  heavy rains | Uttar Pradesh | Schools

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools on Monday in view of heavy rains.

District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools.

All classes in schools across educational boards in these districts have been ordered to remain closed. In Aligarh, the schools have been closed till October 12.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday.


First Published: Sun,October 09 2022 23:40 IST
