Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi

Topics  Himachal Pradesh | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi on Monday.

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting has been postponed after the development.

He said the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.

The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Mon,December 19 2022 12:12 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

HIMACHAL PRADESHCORONAVIRUSCORONAVIRUS TESTSCONGRESSCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » Russia targets Ukraine's Kyiv in early morning drone attack: Authorities

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]