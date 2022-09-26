How to change biometric information in Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide

(Photo: Bloomberg)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the statutory authority under the government of India, has asked Aadhaar users to voluntarily update their biometric information every 10 years.

At present, children between the age of 5 and 15 years are required to update their biometrics for Aadhaar cards.

Residents whose biometrics are below the decided threshold level may be notified by UIDAI to update their biometrics. The UIDAI's call to get the Aadhaar updated is to make sure that the official database remains up-to-date.

According to the official statement, "UIDAI will encourage people to update their biometric and demographic data once in 10 years. Over time, it will push people to update their Aadhaar. Once a person is over a certain age, say 70 years, then it will not be required".

What is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after the verification process. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain an Aadhaar number.

The person willing to enroll must provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost. An individual needs to enrol for Aadhaar only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar shall be generated, as the uniqueness is achieved through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication.

What is biometric information in Aadhaar?

There is a need to update your Aadhaar card when the biometric information/data, registered with the UIDAI, witnessed some changes over the years. In fact, biometric information can change only in rare cases, for example; authentication failures at the time of enrolment, a person meets with an accident, suffered injuries, undergoes a surgery/eye transplant, is infected with a disease, etc. Usually, the biometric information in the Aadhaar cards of children requires an update as their fingerprints and facial features gradually develop with age.

Where and how to update Aadhaar details?

There are two different ways to update your details in the Aadhaar card

Offline: By Visiting the permanent enrolment centre along with valid address and identity proof documents. Search the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on 'Locate Enrolment Center' on uidai.gov.in.

Online: Using 'Self Service Update Portal' (SSUP). Click “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” on uidai.gov.in.

Steps to update Aadhaar biometrics

• Visit the UIDAI official portal -- www.uidai.gov.in

• Click on 'Update Your Aadhaar' tab under 'My Aadhaar' dropdown on the homepage

• You will see three options: ‘Search Box,’ ‘Postal Code,’ and ‘State.’ Select the required option. Enter the necessary details, and the UIDAI website will display a list of the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centres

On the mAadhaar mobile app

• Open mAadhaar app and select ‘Enrollment Centre’

• Select ‘Advanced Search’ or ‘Search by Text’

• If you choose the ‘Advanced Search’ option, then you can locate an enrollment centre by entering your state, district, or pin code. If opted for ‘Search by Text,’ you are required to enter the enrollment centre’s name

Update Aadhaar biometrics

• Visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and ask for a form to update biometrics in Aadhaar

• Authentication is required after filling and submitting the Aadhaar biometric form.

• You need to submit iris scans and fingerprints, whichever has undergone changes

• After the authentication process, the changed biometrics will be recorded

• Your biometrics will get updated and locked in the database of UIDAI

What is demographic information?

Name, age, gender, address, date of birth, email address, mobile number, relationship status and information sharing consent

What is biometric information?

Iris scans, fingerprints and photograph

Bal Aadhaar

Children in the age group of 0-5 years are issued Bal Aadhaar. Collection of biometrics (fingerprints and iris) is a key feature in issuing Aadhaar as the same is required to establish uniqueness based on de-duplication of these biometrics. However, for Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years, these biometrics are not collected.

Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years are carried out based on a facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian (having a valid Aadhaar).

To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years.

On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU). The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process. After completion of this process, the child is issued a normal Aadhaar without any change in the Aadhaar number.