I wish we move ahead unitedly: PM Modi extends greetings on R-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

"We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true."

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" PM Modi said in his tweet in Hindi.

The Prime Minister will commence the day's ceremonies by visiting the National War Memorial where he will lead the nation in paying homage to the fallen heros. Inter-Services Guards will be formed by seven soldiers from each service.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

The week-long celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24. The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 1030 hrs, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

The parade will commence with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute and will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.