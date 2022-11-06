IIT-D likely to be House knowledge partner; keep MPs updated on 5G, climate

Photo: Shutterstock

IIT Delhi, known not only in the country but all over the world for its excellent research and innovations, is likely to become a 'Knowledge Partner' of the Parliament.

As a 'Knowledge Partner', experts from IIT Delhi would share crucial information on topics such as 5G technology, communication technology, pollution, and climate change with MPs.

Director of IIT Delhi, Ranjan Banerjee told IANS that being located in the national capital and being a national institute, an initiative has been taken up for this. "We have discussed this with the Union Education Ministry, and the ministry has approved the proposal," he said.

Most importantly, there will be no language barrier while sharing information, research, and knowledge of new inventions with MPs. It would be made available to MPs in English, Hindi, and regional languages as well.

The proposal for becoming a 'Knowledge Partner' has been sent by IIT Delhi through the Education Ministry. Under the initiative, different groups of professors from the institute would engage with MPs on important issues and enhance their knowledge on a range of subjects.

Under the initiative, experts from IIT Delhi would meet the parliamentarians and provide them with first-hand information about new technology and innovations in various fields.

MPs would be apprised of the latest technology to reduce air and water pollution, modern methods of waste disposal, waste-to-electricity generation, and measures to deal with climate change among others.

IIT Delhi is already working with the government to combat air pollution. The institute is associated with 'Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation' (DRIIV), an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, to fight air pollution in the national capital.

IIT Delhi's Centre of Excellence for Research in Climate Change and Air Pollution has partnered with the Centre for the DRIIV initiative.

Under DRIIV, IIT Delhi is conducting a technology pilot called Project SAMEER (Solutions for Air-pollution Mitigation through Engagement, Engineering, and Research) in Delhi-NCR from November 2022 to February 2023.

Interestingly, IIT Delhi is also trying to break the language barrier as the institute believes that language should not become a barrier in the way of learning. It was established a Hindi cell for this.

According to the Director of IIT Delhi, Hindi cell has been formed and soon efforts will be made to include Hindi in teaching and learning.

