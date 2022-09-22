In Kochi, Rahul Gandhi reminds Congress leaders of one man-one post rule

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said that the post of Congress party chief is an "ideological post" and defines "a particular view of India".

"You're taking a historic position which defines a particular view of India. Congress president is an ideological post. You represent a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India," Gandhi said, as reported by ANI.

The Congress party will conduct the elections for the post of its president on October 17. The results of the elections will be announced on October 19, immediately after counting.

According to a notification released by the party on Thursday, the voting will take place at the PCC Headquarters from 10 AM to 4 PM. The counting will take place at the AICC Headquarters.

The date for filing the nominations has been fixed from September 24 to September 30.

"We're fighting a machine that has captured the institutional framework of this country, that has unlimited money and ability to buy, pressurise & threaten people," Gandhi said in Kochi on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gandhi had said that he expected the leaders to follow the "Udaipur resolution" of "one man-one post".

The statement came after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot showed interest in running for the post of party chief. Gehlot landed in Kochi to join Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party adopted the resolution in the "Chintan Shivir" organised in May. It adopted the Udaipur declaration, declaring that there should be only one man for one post.

Post his meeting with Gandhi, Gehlot said that the one who gets elected to the post should not hold any other post as it requires "looking after the entire company".

Earlier, Gehlot had repeatedly maintained that he could juggle "even three posts" if required.

Reports have stated that Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh may also file their nomination for the post of Congress president. NDTV on Thursday reported that Manish Tewari and Kamal Nath may also contest for the post.