India has world's fourth largest jet-engine powered passenger plane fleet

As of Feb 20, a total of 717 passenger aircraft have been registered with DGCA. Apart from jet-engine planes from Airbus and Boeing, the list also includes turboprop aircraft and some smaller planes

aircrafts | passenger aircraft

As of December-end India had 614 Airbus and Boeing planes, giving the fourth spot, behind the US, China and the UK in terms of the possession of these planes.

As of February 20, a total of 717 passenger aircraft have been registered with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India. Apart from jet-engine powered planes from Airbus and Boeing, the list also includes turboprop aircraft such as ATRs, Bombardier Q-400s, cargo aircraft and some smaller planes.

Narrow-body aircraft such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737 make up nearly 80 per cent of India’s total fleet.

India’s overall airline fleet count has largely remained stagnant since 2019, due to closure of Jet Airways and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of March 2019, Indian airlines had 691 planes, including turboprop and cargo variants.

Country Number of aircraft
USA 5001
China 3842
UK 706
India 614
Russia 604
Turkey 573
Germany 532
Japan 529
Canada 493
UAE 480

Jet-engine powered narrow body and wide body passenger aircraft in service or storage  

The above list does not include leased aircraft that was not in operation at the end of 2022

Source - Industry


First Published:
