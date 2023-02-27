India reports 185 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 2,229

The national COVID-19 recovery was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Topics  India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Photo: Bloomberg

India recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 2,229, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,770 with one death reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,203, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The country has so far recorded a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,86,202) cases.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Mon,February 27 2023 10:04 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

OMICRONINDIACORONAVIRUSDEATH TOLLCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » Decision on special corporation for development of weavers soon: CM Bommai

Next » Bangladeshi villagers attack BSF jawans, snatch weapons; two injured

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]