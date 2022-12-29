Photo: ANI

As part of India's G20 presidency, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday launched the "Stay Safe Online" campaign and the "G20 Digital Innovation Alliance" (G20-DIA).

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, dignitaries from Union Ministries and Departments, representatives of Embassies and Consulates, invited guests from the Government, Industry associations, social media platforms, start-ups, and civil society organisations were among those present on the occasion.

According to an official statement, MeitY, the Nodal Ministry for the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), has represented India in numerous working groups and Ministerial sessions during previous presidencies.

"During India's G20 presidency, MeitY will focus on three priority areas, namely Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Cyber Security, and Digital Skill Development, together with the Stay Safe Online campaign and DIA programme under the DEWG. MeitY aims to carry forward the vision of the digital transformation of the global digital economy for public service delivery through innovation and a future-ready digitally skilled workforce in a secure cyber environment," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, "India believes in the philosophy of inclusion. India's population scale and open source 'public digital platforms' such as UPI and Aadhaar have delivered economic and social inclusion and spurred innovation. The two campaigns launched today have the humanitarian way of thinking."

Addressing the gathering, Amitabh Kant said, "Solutions springing from India will not be solutions for 1.4 billion people of the world but for the next 5 billion people of the world who will move from poverty to middle class.