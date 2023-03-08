Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued
An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.
The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.
Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast.
Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of 3 by a naval patrol craft, the official said.
Ditching refers to an emergency landing on water.
An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.
