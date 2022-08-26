Indian states on average have 25 days of public holidays in a year
Topics Public holidays | Holidays
On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government offices would be closed for 11 days from September 30 to October 10 on account of Durga Puja.
On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government offices would be closed for 11 days from September 30 to October 10 on account of Durga Puja.
While the state, in a circular issued on November 26, 2021, had declared a public holiday from October 2 to 5, it had announced a List 2, under which offices under the Government of West Bengal with the exception of the offices of the Registrar of Assurances, Kolkata, and Collector of the Stamp Revenue, Kolkata, shall be closed on September 30 and October 1, and from October six to 10. However, it had not classified these as public holidays.
In its November 26 order, West Bengal specified 28 public holidays and 16 additional holidays under List 2, taking the total count in a year to 44.
Though the central government had declared 17 days in 2022 as gazetted holidays, the number of public holidays differs across states. A Business Standard analysis found that the number of public holidays varies from 14in a year in Delhi to 34 in Odisha.
The average number of public holidays for 24 states (excluding certain north-eastern states and Union Territories) was 25. Six states had over 30 days as public holidays. Among these, Jharkhand had 33, Assam and Himachal Pradesh had 32, and Rajasthan had 31 days of public holidays.
On the other hand, five of the 24 states had specified less than 20 days as public holidays in their office orders.
Besides public holidays, state employees can select two-three days off from the reserved list as a holiday. Some states provide additional offs for their women staff and specific days for certain communities. West Bengal, for instance, has the Hul Diwas holiday for Santhals on June 30.
Although a country-wide comparison of holidays is not available, a comparison with the United States and the United Kingdom shows that Indian states have twice or thrice as many days off. In the United States, eleven days are specified as bank holidays, and eight days were specified as bank holidays in the United Kingdom in 2022.
West Bengal data based on November 26, 2021 circular. West Bengal has additional 16 days of holidays for all departments barring two. Assam provided for two half days
Source: State orders, media reports
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST 1799 A YEAR.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Complete access to the E-paper.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onPUBLIC HOLIDAYSHOLIDAYSCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS