Isro launches 36 OneWeb satellites in first commercial launch for LMV-3

Photo: OneWeb Twitter

On Sunday, at 12.07 am, it was almost like an early Diwali in Sriharikota with the sky lightened up by the launch of 36 OneWeb satellites by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on a 43.5-metre tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III rocket.

The launch, displayed on the mega screens, was received with applause by a select group of invitees present in the gallery.

The 36 communication satellites were placed into low-Earth orbit as part of the OneWeb India-1 mission or LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark III) M2 mission. This marked the maiden commercial launch of LVM3, India’s heaviest launch vehicle, also known as GSLV Mark III.

It was also New Space India Ltd’s (NSIL), the commercial arm of Isro, first launch with the vehicle. It also became the first Indian rocket with a payload of 5,796 kg. OneWeb, formally known as Network Access Associates Ltd, is a joint venture between India’s Bharti Enterprises and the UK government.

“Happy Diwali. We started celebrations already at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre,” said S Somanath, chairman of Isro. Before this, every eye was curious and eagerly waiting for the mission's success at the barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast. With countdown announcements, the heartbeat of the viewers increased and loud cheers followed after the launch. Neither mobile phones nor cameras were allowed at the mission centre, giving almost no opportunity for selfies.

Each stage of the launch from ignition to separation was celebrated with applause by a packed audience. This was OneWeb’s 14th launch and its first association with New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of Isro. The GSLV Mark III is reportedly a three-stage rocket with the first stage fired by solid fuel, the second by liquid fuel and the third in cryogenic mode.

OneWeb Satellites are arranged in 12 orbital planes with 49 satellites in each plane at 1,200-kilometre circular orbit. The company is implementing a constellation of low earth orbit satellites and will have a total of 648 satellites. Shravin Mittal, Managing Director, Bharti Global, said these satellites are targeted for ‘connecting the unconnected, providing satellite-based internet in remote and rural parts.

While Somanth was addressing the media, almost an hour after the launch, the final information came that all 36 satellites were successfully launched. “This is historic, as in the second operational mission only, LVM3 is going commercial,” he said. Somnath celebrated it by also announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission in June next year.

“LVM’s next mission will be for OneWeb only, next Chandrayaan-3 and after that Gaganyaan unmanned mission,” Somnath said. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is India’s third space venture targeting the moon. Though it was supposed to launch in late 2020 or early 2021, it was reportedly delayed due to the pandemic. "Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready. Some more tests are pending, which we will be doing a little later. We may be looking at the June 2023 slot for its launch," the ISRO chairman said.