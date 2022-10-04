J-K DG Prisons HK Lohia found dead at residence; police suspect murder

Representative Image (File photo: PTI)

Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

Initial examination revealed this as a suspected murder case, according to the police.

The body of Hemant Lohia, DG Prisons Jammu and Kashmir, was found under suspicious circumstances. First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case, said J-K police.

A search has been initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer.

Forensic and crime teams are on the spot and a probe is underway.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue,October 04 2022 07:29 IST
