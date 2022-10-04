J-K DG Prisons HK Lohia found dead at residence; police suspect murder

Representative Image (File photo: PTI)

Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

Initial examination revealed this as a suspected murder case, according to the police.

A search has been initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer.

Forensic and crime teams are on the spot and a probe is underway.