Jaishankar discusses cooperation in space, health sectors with Brazilian FM
Topics Brazil | S Jaishankar | health care
India and Brazil have made "discernible progress" in their bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he held comprehensive discussions with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Franca on stepping up cooperation in key sectors like defence, counter-terrorism, space, trade, petroleum and pharma.
Jaishankar, who is here on the second leg of his maiden official visit to three Latin American countries, also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation after co-chairing the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Franca.
"Co-chaired 8th #IndiaBrazil Joint Commission Meeting with FM Carlos Franca. Comprehensive discussions covered trade &investments, petroleum, biofuels, edible oils & minerals, health, pharma, traditional medicine, S&T, Agri & livestock, space, defence, counter-terrorism & consular domains," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.
"Agreements signed in the fields of broadcasting and taxation. Exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict," he tweeted.
He also appreciated the Government of Brazil for releasing a commemorative stamp marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
"I am really happy to know that in the last few years, there has been discernible progress in our bilateral cooperation. It is visible in our trade, going to its highest ever level. We have crossed a turnover of USD 12 billion," he said.
"It is also visible in new investments made both by the private sector as well as by our state-owned companies in a very wide range of areas," Jaishankar said after signing the agreements.
He further said that the agreements that were signed between India and Brazil on Wednesday would further contribute to economic cooperation and expressed confidence that the JCM would help carry forward the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.
Jaishankar also had a conversation with Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil.
"A great conversation with Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil. Conveyed warm birthday greetings. Discussed the strengthening of our economic cooperation to meet contemporary global challenges. Appreciated his insights and valued his warm sentiments for India," Jaishankar tweeted.
He also addressed young diplomats at the Rio Branco Institute.
"Shared with them (diplomats) the opportunities and challenges that shape the diplomatic profession now. Confident that they will contribute to the rich heritage of Brazilian diplomatic skills," Jaishankar tweeted.
"A very productive day in Brasilia. Thank the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Labour and Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs for joining us at the Ambassador's reception." This is Jaishankar's first-ever official visit to South America. He has already visited Paraguay. The minister is now scheduled to visit Argentina.
India's ties with Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, have been on an upswing in the last few years. The country has a population of 210 million with USD 1.8 trillion economies.
Jaishankar's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with India's partners in Latin America, explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his trip.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel