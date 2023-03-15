Land for job case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, others granted bail

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti and others accused in connection with the land-for-job scam case.

The case will be heard next on March 29.

Court noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the chargesheet without arrest and directed all the accused to furnish a Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount as surety.

Lalu Yadav was seen arriving at the Rouse Avenue Court in a wheelchair.

The former Bihar Chief Minister had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore three months ago.

Lalu Yadav along with his wife Rabri Devi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti was summoned by the court in the land-for-jobs scam case. Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav skips third CBI summons in 'Land for Job' scam

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and 13 others, in connection to the case, while taking cognizance of the CBI Chargesheet filed against them.

Notably, while CBI has been questioning several members of Lalu Yadav's family, and ED has conducted several searches in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate team had on March 10, conducted a raid at the residence of the Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi for over 11 hours.

On March 10, ED conducted searches at 24 locations at various places in Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in the Railways land-for-job scams. The searches were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs.

The ED also conducted raids against many relatives of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad at multiple locations across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bihar in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The CBI also summoned Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case, however, Tejashwi skipped appearing before the probe agency due to his 'wife's ill health.