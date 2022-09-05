Latest news LIVE: At least 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada

From coronavirus cases to other latest developments from across the globe, catch all the live updates here

At least 10 people were killed and 12 were injured in multiple stabbing incidents at multiple locations in Canada's Saskatchewan, police said. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference on Sunday that they are looking for two suspects. Alert issued for the suspects in random stabbings has been expanded to three provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday. According to an official, 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons. All the persons on board hailed from the Daudpur area of Patna.

A mass shooting in Virginia on Sunday (local time) killed two people and wounded five more, including some students of Norfolk State University. Seven people were struck by gunfire overnight in Norfolk, Virginia, including several university students, officials said Sunday, reported CNN.


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the Saskatchewan attacks in which 10 died and 15 were injured as "horrific and heartbreaking."
"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," tweeted Trudeau. "We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.
A mass shooting in Virginia on Sunday (local time) killed two people and wounded five more, including some students of Norfolk State University. Seven people were struck by gunfire overnight in Norfolk, Virginia, including several university students, officials said
A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday. According to an official, 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched
First Published: Mon,September 05 2022 06:49 IST
