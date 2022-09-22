Latest news LIVE: India logs 5,443 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,429

India on Thursday recorded 5,443 new Covid cases, taking the nation's tally to 44,553,042. With 26 new deaths, India's toll of Covid fatalities has reached 528,429. The nation's tally of cured cases has reached 43,978,271 as 5,291 people recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the Union cabinet's decision on India's logistics policy will accelerate growth and increase the country's participation in global trade. The efforts in the logistics sector will particularly benefit the farmers of the country and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, Modi said in a tweet. "Today's Cabinet decision on a PLI scheme relating to the National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules will enhance manufacturing in the sector and boost investment," the prime minister said in another tweet.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of some 300,000 reservists after the Russian military suffered a series of setbacks in the raging conflict with Ukraine, saying the move was essential to protect Russia's sovereignty as the "West is seeking to weaken, divide and finally destroy this country." Putin made the announcement in a televised address to the nation in which he also said that Russia will use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, warning the West that "this is not a bluff".

The Supreme Court has said it made reference to TV news channels while hearing pleas related to hate speech because visual media has got a "devastating" effect and nobody cares what is written in newspapers as people are bereft of time to read. A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy refused to implead the Press Council of India and the National Association of Broadcasters as parties to a batch of petitions related to hate speech and rumour-mongering. "We made reference to TV news channels because the hate speech is through the visual medium. If somebody writes something in newspapers, nobody reads it nowadays. Nobody has time to read newspapers.


Russia not serious about ending war, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Wednesday that Russia's decision to mobilize some reservists showed that Moscow isn't serious about negotiating an end to its nearly seven-month-long war.
Speaking by video to the UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement, Zelenskyy insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia's attack and forcing its troops out.
"We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms," the president said. "But we need time."
 
NASA's new moon rocket hit by fuel leaks in test ahead of final launch
NASA's new moon rocket sprouted more fuel leaks Wednesday in a test ahead of a possible launch attempt next week, but engineers managed to get them down to acceptable levels.
There was no immediate word on whether NASA would try for a liftoff Tuesday given the sporadic nature of the hydrogen leaks, which have bedeviled the launch team for months.
"Leaving a lot of folks scratching their heads on this one," said Launch Control's Derrol Nail.
 
NIA conducting nationwide anti-terror raids at houses of PFI leaders
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.
In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said.
"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided.
"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement.
 
NIA & ED conducting raids at houses of PFI state, district level leaders
NIA & ED conducting raids at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district and at PFI offices from midnight, reports ANI
 
Visual media has devastating effect, no one has time to read newspapers: SC
Putin orders partial mobilisation of 300,000 Russian reservists
NLP to increase India's participation in global trade, says PM Modi
First Published: Thu,September 22 2022 07:17 IST
