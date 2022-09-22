Latest news LIVE: India logs 5,443 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,429

Representative Image

India on Thursday recorded 5,443 new Covid cases, taking the nation's tally to 44,553,042. With 26 new deaths, India's toll of Covid fatalities has reached 528,429. The nation's tally of cured cases has reached 43,978,271 as 5,291 people recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the Union cabinet's decision on India's logistics policy will accelerate growth and increase the country's participation in global trade. The efforts in the logistics sector will particularly benefit the farmers of the country and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, Modi said in a tweet. "Today's Cabinet decision on a PLI scheme relating to the National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules will enhance manufacturing in the sector and boost investment," the prime minister said in another tweet.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of some 300,000 reservists after the Russian military suffered a series of setbacks in the raging conflict with Ukraine, saying the move was essential to protect Russia's sovereignty as the "West is seeking to weaken, divide and finally destroy this country." Putin made the announcement in a televised address to the nation in which he also said that Russia will use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, warning the West that "this is not a bluff".

The Supreme Court has said it made reference to TV news channels while hearing pleas related to hate speech because visual media has got a "devastating" effect and nobody cares what is written in newspapers as people are bereft of time to read. A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy refused to implead the Press Council of India and the National Association of Broadcasters as parties to a batch of petitions related to hate speech and rumour-mongering. "We made reference to TV news channels because the hate speech is through the visual medium. If somebody writes something in newspapers, nobody reads it nowadays. Nobody has time to read newspapers.