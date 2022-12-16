Latest news LIVE: India successfully tests Agni V amid row with China

India on Thursday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, which came on the sidelines of the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. The missile was test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon, people aware of the development told Press Trust of India. 

India's exports recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion in the same month last year. Imports rose marginally to $55.88 billion in November as compared to $53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government. The country's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to $29.78 billion in October 2022.

Fugitive Indian businessman Nirav Modi suffered a setback in his legal battle against his extradition to India as the London High Court denied him permission to appeal against the move in the UK Supreme Court. In a judgment order pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay ruled that “the Appellant's (Nirav Modi) application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused".


US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops against Russian forces
The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, the Defense Department and U.S. officials said Thursday.
The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. But senior military leaders for months have discussed expanding that training, stressing the need to improve the ability of Ukraine's company- and battalion-sized units to move and coordinate attacks across the battlefield.
Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK court
Exports record flat growth at $32 billion in November vs $31.8 bn YoY
India successfully test fires Agni-V missile amid row with China
First Published: Fri,December 16 2022 07:15 IST
