Latest LIVE: Congress president Kharge sets up 47-member steering committee

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set up a 47-member Steering Committee, in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The new steering committee includes senior Congress leasders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.  Britain's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that his government will have to take some "very difficult decisions" but assured the people that he would also act with compassion.  Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana today, after a 3-day break for Diwali and Mallikarjun Kharge's take over as the party president. 

Punjab witnessed 1,238 farm fire incidents today, highest number of crop residue burning cases so far this season, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.


More than 1 death every 2 minutes in India due to fossil fuel use, found a new Lancet report
A new report, the "Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change", has warned governments against their fossil fuel obsession and has urged them to strengthen health programmes. 

In India, the report estimates over 330,000 people died in 2020 of exposure to particulate matter from fossil fuel combustion. That's 1.2 deaths every two minutes. China accounted for about 380,000 deaths, while in Europe this was 117,000. In the US, approximately 32,000 deaths were linked to particulate matter pollution, over a third of these directly related to fossil fuels.


Stubble burning continues in Punjab, despite government efforts to curb the farm fires
Despite a lot of efforts by the Punjab government through several awareness camps organised by the Agricultural Department against paddy stubble burning, Punjab’s stubble burning incidents continue to take plce. Punjab witnessed 1,238 farm fire incidents today, highest number of crop residue burning cases so far this season according to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data

 
 
UK PM Sunak warns of 'very difficult decisions' to tackle economic crisis
Britain's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday warned that his government will have to take some "very difficult decisions" but assured the people that he would also act with compassion while tackling the country's "profound economic crisis."

Sunak, the third prime minister in seven weeks, opened the Cabinet meeting by saying that "economic stability and fiscal sustainability would be at the heart" of his government's mission, according to a read-out from his first cabinet meeting.
 
"This morning I set out to Cabinet the enormous task we face, and why I am confident that this government can rise to the challenge and deliver for the whole United Kingdom," Sunak tweeted.
 
"Now is the time to get to work and earn the trust of the British people," he wrote after the first Cabinet meeting.

 
Mallikarjun Kharge sets up 47-member Steering Committee in place of CWC
New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which includes his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.
 
Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee - the party's highest decision-making authority, AICC General Secretaries and incharges had tendered their resignation.
 
The new President will announce his new team subsequently.

 

First Published: Thu,October 27 2022 09:46 IST
