Latest LIVE: Congress president Kharge sets up 47-member steering committee

Sunak, the third prime minister in seven weeks, opened the Cabinet meeting by saying that "economic stability and fiscal sustainability would be at the heart" of his government's mission, according to a read-out from his first cabinet meeting.

"This morning I set out to Cabinet the enormous task we face, and why I am confident that this government can rise to the challenge and deliver for the whole United Kingdom," Sunak tweeted.

"Now is the time to get to work and earn the trust of the British people," he wrote after the first Cabinet meeting.





Britain's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday warned that his government will have to take some "very difficult decisions" but assured the people that he would also act with compassion while tackling the country's "profound economic crisis."