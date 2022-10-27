Latest LIVE: Congress president Kharge sets up 47-member steering committee
Topics Today News | mallikarjun kharge | Indian National Congress
New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set up a 47-member Steering Committee, in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The new steering committee includes senior Congress leasders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Britain's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that his government will have to take some "very difficult decisions" but assured the people that he would also act with compassion. Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana today, after a 3-day break for Diwali and Mallikarjun Kharge's take over as the party president.
Punjab witnessed 1,238 farm fire incidents today, highest number of crop residue burning cases so far this season, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.
In India, the report estimates over 330,000 people died in 2020 of exposure to particulate matter from fossil fuel combustion. That's 1.2 deaths every two minutes. China accounted for about 380,000 deaths, while in Europe this was 117,000. In the US, approximately 32,000 deaths were linked to particulate matter pollution, over a third of these directly related to fossil fuels.
The @LancetCountdown Report shows that the health impacts of #ClimateChange are increasing. This is a sobering reminder of how much further we still have to go. @WHO supports the call for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. We must break our addiction to fossil fuels. https://t.co/9EpHSvilHS pic.twitter.com/ClWGtLay9k— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) &7
Punjab witnessed 1,238 farm fire incidents today, highest number of crop residue burning cases so far this season: Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) &7
This morning I set out to Cabinet the enormous task we face, and why I am confident that this government can rise to the challenge and deliver for the whole United Kingdom.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) &7
Now is the time to get to work and earn the trust of the British people. pic.twitter.com/uncUjSCfsL
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel