LIVE: Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case, Home Ministry gives nod
The ministry of home affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit snooping case, reports ANI
After much delay since the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi, the stage is set for the election of a new mayor on Wednesday following a Supreme Court order. The municipal House is slated to begin at 11 am during which the election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present its annual budget -- largest ever -- for 2023-2024 in the state Assembly on Wednesday. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the focus is likely to be on infrastructure development, health sector and education. A United Nations Development Program (UNDP) official has estimated that 1.5 million people in Turkey have been left homeless by the recent earthquakes and some 500,000 housing units in the country will have to be rebuilt. Louisa Vinton, the UNDP's Turkey resident representative, told an online press briefing on Tuesday that the country's government had inspected around 70 per cent of the buildings affected by the quakes. Of these, 412,000 housing units in 118,000 buildings have collapsed or need to be demolished completely.
Goa can become global hub of education, says CM Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his state can become a hub of education where students from across the world can pursue their studies. Sawant was addressing the valedictory function of 'QS India Summit 2023' in South Goa on Tuesday.
"My wish is to nurture world-class educational institutions in Goa. The state can become a hub of education with students coming from across the world. Goa has already passed the Private Universities Bill a couple of years ago. With the opening of education space, India could be positioned as an education hub in Asia, and Goa could be ready to position itself as an important educational destination," he said.
Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm due to oil leak
An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines, according to a senior official.
The senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines. Following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm, the official added.
MHA sanctions Manish Sisodia's prosecution in 'Feedback Unit' snooping case
Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'alleged Feedback Unit' snooping case.
In a communication to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat dated February 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted permission to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in the alleged snooping case.
Indo-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid
Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has launched his 2024 presidential bid with a promise to put merit back and end dependence on China, becoming the second community member to enter the Republican Party's presidential primary after Nikki Haley.
Ramaswamy, 37, whose parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio, made the announcement during a live interview on Fox News's prime time show of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator.
He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.
Fire breaks out in slums of Maharashtra's Kamla Nagar in Mumbai, tenders rushed to spot
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the slums of Kamla Nagar in Mumbai. Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the slums of Kamla Nagar in Mumbai. Ten fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IdPwxSCSo6— ANI (@ANI) &7
Gehlot alleges Union min's involvement in Sanjivani Credit Society scam
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, saying police investigation has proven his involvement.
His comments come a day after Shekhawat accused Gehlot of indulging in his character assassination due to frustration as he had defeated the Congress leader's son in the last Lok Sabha election
Bangladesh pvt power producers seek $1bn foreign currency to import fuel
Bangladesh's private power producers will need $1 billion in foreign currency to import fuel oil and avert an energy crisis this summer, their industry association said in a letter to the central bank seen by Reuters.
Analysts expect power cuts in Bangladesh to worsen this year, as a rapid decline in the value of its currency and foreign exchange reserves have limited its ability to import power generation fuels, whose prices have surged following Western sanctions on major energy exporter Russia.
Peacekeeping missions should not exist in perpetuity: India to UN
Observing that the security landscape of the UN peacekeeping missions today is more complex, violent and riskier, India has told the United Nations that such missions should not exist in perpetuity.
Exit strategies should be part of the plans from the very beginning, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj told the UN General Assembly's Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations on Tuesday.
First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 08:29 IST
