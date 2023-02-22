LIVE: Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case, Home Ministry gives nod

The ministry of home affairs has given sanction to prosecute Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit snooping case, reports ANI

After much delay since the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi, the stage is set for the election of a new mayor on Wednesday following a Supreme Court order. The municipal House is slated to begin at 11 am during which the election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held.

The government in Uttar Pradesh will present its annual budget -- largest ever -- for 2023-2024 in the state Assembly on Wednesday. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the focus is likely to be on infrastructure development, health sector and education.

A United Nations Development Program (UNDP) official has estimated that 1.5 million people in have been left homeless by the recent earthquakes and some 500,000 housing units in the country will have to be rebuilt. Louisa Vinton, the UNDP's resident representative, told an online press briefing on Tuesday that the country's government had inspected around 70 per cent of the buildings affected by the quakes. Of these, 412,000 housing units in 118,000 buildings have collapsed or need to be demolished completely.