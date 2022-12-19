LIVE: Cong to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj govt in MP today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt during winter session of Assembly beginning on Monday, the party said in a statement.

Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter Inc, is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. The billionaire owner of Twitter and Tesla CEO will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet Sunday. Musk also said that going forward he will hold votes on major policy changes. Since his takeover of Twitter, Musk has weathered criticism for his sweeping changes at the social network — such as firing more than half its staff and bringing back previously barred accounts — as well as calls to refocus on Tesla, whose share price has been plummeting.

India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity. Although a dial measuring so-called animal spirits showed activity was steady for a fifth straight month in November, the needle was just one bad data point away from swinging to the left. Exports, a key growth lever in the past year, was among three of eight metrics that performed poorly. The rest were unchanged.