LIVE: Cong to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj govt in MP today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt during winter session of Assembly beginning on Monday, the party said in a statement.


Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter Inc, is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. The billionaire owner of Twitter and Tesla CEO will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet Sunday. Musk also said that going forward he will hold votes on major policy changes. Since his takeover of Twitter, Musk has weathered criticism for his sweeping changes at the social network — such as firing more than half its staff and bringing back previously barred accounts — as well as calls to refocus on Tesla, whose share price has been plummeting.

India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity. Although a dial measuring so-called animal spirits showed activity was steady for a fifth straight month in November, the needle was just one bad data point away from swinging to the left. Exports, a key growth lever in the past year, was among three of eight metrics that performed poorly. The rest were unchanged.


LIVE UPDATES
Centre to impose import duties non-essential items as exports fall
The Centre may hike the duties on imports of "non-essential items" ahead of growing concerns around a slowdown in exports and a widening trade deficit. Several ministries are in the process of shortlisting the commodities for duty hikes, as reported by the Indian Express (IE). The list will reportedly be restricted to only the commodities that have "enough manufacturing capacity" in the country.
"We are looking at non-essential imports for which there is enough manufacturing capacity. It is to identify non-essential items, where there is sufficient production capacity and allow for higher import substitution," an official told IE.
The government is also looking for ways to separate commodities that come under the same Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) code for imposing duties. An HSN code subsumes a broad sweep of items. All the items under one HSN code are, however, taxed at the same rate. But under the current deliberations, the Centre is likely to impose duty only on a few items under a code and not all. Read more
 
Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj govt in Assembly
In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution: Infosys founder Murthy
"In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution, and many times no power. The reality in Singapore means clean roads, no pollution, and lots of power. Your responsibility is to create that new reality," says Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy at GMRIT.
RSS farmer body's protest: Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi
Traffic movement is likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi on Monday due to the 'Kisan Garjana' rally at the Ramleela Ground here, police said.
The rally is being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), from 11 am to 6 pm to seek various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers.
According to an advisory by the Delhi Police, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to arrive at the ground in 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 private vehicles.
The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said.
India logs 135 new Covid cases; death toll stands at 530,674
India logged 135 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 44,676,087. The death toll stands at 530,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala.
The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
India bringing world together against terrorism, neighbours backing terrorism: Anurag Thakur
"While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. Their true face has been revealed on n international level," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
He adds, "If you look at the conviction rate in terror financing it is 94 per cent. It is just because of the policies adopted and the new laws made and other international conferences held in India."
 
Congress MP Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over China border row
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China.
 
CM will have to give compensation to families of Saran hooch tragedy victims: Sushil Modi
"In 2018, as per media reports, CM Nitish Kumar said compensation will be given if liquor proved to be cause of death. He promised Rs 4 Lakhs to kin of hooch victims. In Khajurbani hooch tragedy, compensation was given to victims’ kin. Why not in Saran tragedy?" says BJP MP Sushil Modi.
"As per the Excise & Provision Act, Nitish Kumar will have to give compensation to families of Saran hooch tragedy victims and BJP will go to any extent for these people," he adds.

Govt to introduce proper law on online gaming: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Centre would come out with a proper policy or a new law on online gaming given the impact it has on society. During an interaction with reporters here, Vaishnaw, who holds the Railways, Communication and Information Technology portfolio, recalled that recently he had a meeting with the Information Technology Ministers of all the States, who were concerned over the effect of online gaming.
India's economic activity looks set to slow in Nov as resilience wanes
Elon Musk starts new Twitter poll, asks users to decide if he should step down
First Published: Mon,December 19 2022 08:04 IST
