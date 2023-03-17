LIVE: MP reports first case of H3N2 virus in Bhopal, patient in isolation
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS
Guneet Monga returns to India after winning Oscar, expresses gratitude
Producer Guneet Monga is back in India after winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Guneet received a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Friday from her friends and fans. She also spoke to reporters stationed outside the airport.
No compromise on Nuke program, says Pak's Finance Minister amid cash crunch
Taliban's policies on women affecting Afghanistan's relations: Ex-minister
Six killed in major fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari
Ukraine, EU extend deal on road transport liberalisation till June 2024
Ukraine and the European Union (EU) have extended a deal on road transport liberalisation for one year till June 30, 2024, the Ukrainian government press service has reported.
While commenting on the deal, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said it has "proven its practical effectiveness" in the first months of being in place, Xinhua news agency reported.
