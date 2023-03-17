Live

LIVE: MP reports first case of H3N2 virus in Bhopal, patient in isolation

Topics  Madhya Pradesh | Bhopal | Maharashtra government

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday confirmed that the first case of H3N2 infection had been reported in the state capital, Bhopal.

Key Events

LIVE UPDATES

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on "essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution."
 
 

Guneet Monga returns to India after winning Oscar, expresses gratitude

Producer Guneet Monga is back in India after winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Guneet received a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Friday from her friends and fans. She also spoke to reporters stationed outside the airport.

No compromise on Nuke program, says Pak's Finance Minister amid cash crunch

Amid the hike in prices of commodities and cash crunch, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar asserted that they won't "compromise" on the nuclear and missile programmes, Dawn reported.
 
Speaking at the Senate session on Thursday, Dar said, "Let me assure you that [...] nobody is going to compromise anything on the nuclear or the missile program of Pakistan -- no way."

Taliban's policies on women affecting Afghanistan's relations: Ex-minister

Taliban's policy on women's education and work will impact negatively Afghanistan's relations with the international community, former Minister of Finance, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said, TOLOnews reported.
 
In an interview with TOLOnews, the former Minister of Finance said that the constitution and the people's support are important for governance.

Six killed in major fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex

At least six people, including women, were killed in a major fire that broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad here on Thursday evening, officials said.
 
A senior police officer said the cause of death would be known after investigation but, most likely, inhaling smoke could be the reason.

UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday said the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), which is being implemented at a cost of Rs 7,716 crore, will be completed and inaugurated this year.
 
Briefing mediapersons on the project, Gadkari said, "We are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan."UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan

Ukraine, EU extend deal on road transport liberalisation till June 2024

Ukraine and the European Union (EU) have extended a deal on road transport liberalisation for one year till June 30, 2024, the Ukrainian government press service has reported.

While commenting on the deal, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said it has "proven its practical effectiveness" in the first months of being in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Fri,March 17 2023 08:11 IST
