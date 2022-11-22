Latest LIVE: Time to realise Mahatma's dream of disbanding Cong, says Yogi
Topics Today News | Mahatma Gandhi | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat and said the time has come to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of disbanding the Indian National Congress. Addressing a poll rally in Porbandar, the home town of the Father of the Nation, Yogi alleged the Congress would have usurped the funds meant for the treatment and vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic had it been in power. The elections for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government has made all preparations to contest the border dispute with Maharashtra in the Supreme Court. The development comes following the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra appointing ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with a legal team regarding the court case on the issue. Bommai said that the state has formed a team of senior advocates to fight the case in the Supreme Court when it comes up for hearing.
The United States and its allies strongly condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called for action to limit its nuclear and missile programs, but Russia and China opposed any new pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that the Biden administration will be circulating a proposed presidential statement, which would condemn North Korea "for all its unlawful ballistic missile launches and other dangerous and destabilizing activity," as well as call for Pyongyang to abide by UN sanctions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear tests.
UPI payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others may soon impose a limit on the transaction.
Soon users may not be able to make unlimited payments via UPI payment apps, the IANS reported.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI digital pipeline, is in discussions with the Reserve Bank about implementing its proposed December 31 deadline for limiting player volume to 30 per cent.
Late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen guided a spirited Netherlands to 2-0 victory over Senegal in the Group A match here at Al Thumama Stadium.
The contest with tight and the two teams were unable to score for most part of the match. The teams made several moves but each time the ball missed the goal or was put out, the ANI reported.
The breakthrough came for Netherlands in the 84th minute through strike by Cody Gakpo.
Sapna S. Mishra, a PhD candidate at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, and a team of researchers have used a special type of MRI to uncover brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from Covid-19, the IANS reported.
MRI results showed that patients who recovered from Covid-19 had significantly higher susceptibility values in the frontal lobe and brain stem compared to healthy controls.
