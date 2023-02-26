Live

LIVE: Sisodia to fully cooperate with CBI in excise policy probe, says AAP

Topics  Manish Sisodia | Mann Ki Baat | Congress

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Ahead of the CBI's questioning of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, the AAP on Saturday said he will fully cooperate with the investigation and asserted that it is a "hardcore honest" party. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the minister amid apprehensions of his arrest. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday. He had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise, following which the probe agency had asked him to appear on February 26.

Security deployed outside the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

First Published: Sun,February 26 2023 08:31 IST
