LIVE: MCD House adjourned for the day without electing standing committee
The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing commitee members. The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards.
Key Events
Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI airport for long wait, shares suggestions
MCD House adjourned till 10 am tomorrow without electing standing committee
Bomb threat on Secundrabad-Belagavi train proved hoax: Officials
A phone call about a bomb planted on the Secunderabad-Belagavi special train proved to be a hoax, officials said on Thursday.
After receiving the call at Secunderabad railway station here Wednesday night, railway authorities swung into action.
Personnel of the Railway Police checked the entire train but found nothing suspicious.
The phone call was received at around 9.30 p.m. from one Balaraju, a resident of Devarampalli village in Rangareddy district.
Amid debate on Ukraine conflict, India to host event on Gandhian philosophy
As the United Nations discusses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, India said it will be hosting an event on the Gandhian thought and philosophy at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday.
To be organised jointly by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the University for Peace at Economic and Social Council Chamber, the event on Thursday evening is expected to be attended by diplomats from across the world.
On Friday, the UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a discussion on Ukraine.
10 Palestinians killed, 102 injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers
A total of 10 Palestinians were killed and 102 others injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry published the names of 10 victims, which include an elderly man, a teenager and eight members of the Palestinian militant group known as the Lions' Den.
In addition, 102 Palestinians, including three local journalists, were injured by Israeli soldiers during the four-hour clash in the Palestinian city, with six of them in critical condition, according to the statement.
Central agencies being used as weapon for vendetta politics, says Bhupesh Baghel
The Enforcement Directorate has been tarnishing its own image through it actions, said Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Baghel said, "Earlier sensation prevailed when ED, IT and CBI conducted raids. You (BJP) have destroyed that environment. Now the central agencies are being used as a weapon for vendetta politics."
Hitting out further, Baghel said that the public has understood what the BJP is doing.
Weeks after fire at Nashik factory, police file case against seven people
Weeks after three workers were killed in a fire at Jindal Poly Films Ltd in Nashik district, police on Wednesday filed a case against seven people, including the owner of the facility, its manager and operator.
The January 1 fire at the company located at Mundhegaon alongside the Nashik-Mumbai National Highway in Igatpuri taluka also injured 22 workers.
A case of accidental death and fire was registered at the Ghoti police station in the matter and investigations were on. Now, police have registered a case against seven people -- all associated with the fire-hit facility and holding different posts in the unit.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey.
The area is remote and lightly populated.
