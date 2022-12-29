LIVE updates: India logs 268 new Covid cases, active cases rise to 3,552
Live news updates: With the next month expected to be crucial for India’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation, passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore would have to carry a negative RT-PCR report from next week onwards, official sources have said. The Covid-19 spike in these countries has sent alarm bells ringing in India as well, with states gearing up to prepare for any emergencies and taking stock of health infrastructure. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala. The raids, which started late last night are still underway, sources in the Kerala police said. Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said late Wednesday that Serbs will start removing their barricades in Kosovo on Thursday in a move that could deescalate tensions that triggered fears of new clashes in the Balkans. The agreement was reached at a late-night crisis meeting with the leaders of Kosovo Serbs, Vucic said.
The US and Italy joined an increasing number of nations requiring Covid tests for travellers from China, with concerns mounting over the risk of any new variants emerging from the surge in infections in the country of 1.4 billion. Japan and Taiwan unveiled similar measures this week, while South Korea and other countries are considering following suit.
Moves by the US, Japan and others to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak and the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
There have been no reports of new variants to date. But given the country's track record, the worry is that China may not be sharing data on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere.
The US, in announcing a negative test requirement on Wednesday for passengers from China, cited both the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of information, including the genomic sequencing of the virus strains in the country.
Urging people to work for those in need, the Dalai Lama on Thursday said if a person is a believer he needs to think of others.
Addressing a gathering at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, the Dalai Lama said he has no ill will against those who provoke anger in him.
"If you are a believer, you need to think of others. If you only think of yourself that is not what is expected of you, always work for those who are in need," he said.
"We are born human beings, and wherever I may be, I will continue to work for humanity," he added.
The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre and demanded the "strictest" action against the Uzbekistan government's claim that 18 children died in the Central Asian nation after consuming cough syrup made by an Indian manufacturer.
Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia & now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world & take strictest action."
In a statement, the Uzbek Health Ministry had said that "18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his country's post-conflict reconstruction with Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the presidential press service reported.
During a conversation through video link, Zelensky thanked Fink for the work of a BlackRock team that had prepared a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure Ukraine's reconstruction funds, the report said on Wednesday.
Nearly 48,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the week ending December 22, the third consecutive weekly rise in child cases, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
Nearly 15.2 million children in the country had tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.
Nearly 165,000 of these cases had been added in the past four weeks, and the reported cases were likely a "substantial undercount" of Covid-19 cases among children, said the report.
India is aiming to double the size of its automobile industry to Rs 15 trillion by the end of 2024, making it one of the world's top countries in this sector, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
Gadkari also said that his ministry will carry out project works worth Rs 5 trillion next year, of which Rs 2 trillion will come from the government and the rest will be raised from the capital market.
"Currently our automobile industry is Rs 7.5 trillion and we want to take it to Rs 15 trillion by the end of 2024, making it one of the largest automakers in the world, creating huge job opportunities," Gadkari said at a virtual session of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
