LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge to address Congress plenary session on Day 2

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders here, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session Saturday.

MCD House in Delhi witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

US looks forward to continue to develop relationship with Indian military: Pentagon

Pentagon Press Secretary, US Brigadier General Pat Ryder in a press briefing on Friday said that the US and India enjoy a good partnership, and the US is looking forward to continuing to develop its relationship with the Indian military.
 
"U.S. and India enjoy a good partnership. We look forward to continuing to develop and foster our relationship with the Indian military," Ryder said during a Pentagon press briefing on the anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

1 killed, around dozen injured after tractor trolley overturns in UP's Budaun: Police

A 14-year-old boy was killed and about a dozen people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.
 
Station House Officer (SHO), Bisauli, Sanjeev Shukla said, "Farm labourers were returning to their village in a tractor trolley on Friday evening when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned."

US reports over 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

A total of 115 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the US so far this season, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
 
There have been at least 25 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC estimates.

"Law and order under control..." Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala incident

A day after a clash between supporters of chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De', Amritpal Singh, and Punjab Police erupted in Ajnala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the law and order situation is under control.
 
While addressing a press briefing at the Mumbai residence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Matoshree, it appeared Mann was dodging the question on Ajnala violence.

Cong plenary session: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to deliver addresses; 3 resolutions up for deliberation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders here, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session Saturday.
 
At the start of the second day of the three-day conclave, the Congress president will release a book and party general secretaries will submit their respective reports.

Guterres calls on G20 finance ministers to find 'bold' solutions to debt crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is asking the G20 finance ministers meeting in Bengaluru to take "bold" steps to reform the international development banks and find ways to solve the debt crisis facing several developing countries, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
 
"The Secretary-General calls on the G20 finance ministers to be bold in their efforts to reform the multilateral development banks and in the effort to find solutions to pressing debt challenges through the debt roundtable," Dujarric said on Friday.

First Published: Sat,February 25 2023 07:49 IST
