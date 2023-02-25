LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge to address Congress plenary session on Day 2

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders here, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session Saturday.

MCD House in Delhi witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.