World saw India will not be coerced, says Jaishankar on response to China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted India's "strong and firm" response to China, which tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the LAC in May 2020 and more recently in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in December last year. Speaking at the Tughlaq's 53rd Annual Day Function, he said, "On the northern borders, China is seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces and violating our agreements. Despite Covid, remember, this happened in May 2020. Our counter-response was strong and firm." Jaishankar said the world saw in India's response that it is "a nation that will not be coerced and will do what it takes to ensure its national security".

Only option is to seek IMF support: SL President on economic collapse

In the face of unprecedented economic hardship in Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the only option for the island nation to emerge from this crisis is to seek the support of the global lender International Monetary Fund (IMF). "We are well aware that the economy of the country has collapsed. So I know the difficulties faced by the country. We witnessed a drop in the number of employments. Inflation has especially increased the cost of living. Hence people's lifestyle is changing," said Wickremesinghe during a meeting with the trade union representatives at the President's Office.

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have to take a trust vote, media reports said. Khan's remarks came after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened to leave the present coalition government. MQM-P's votes are crucial to keep the incumbent prime minister in office, Geo News reported. MQM-P has threatened to quit the federal government if its reservations regarding delimitations in Karachi and Hyderabad are not addressed ahead of the local government polls - scheduled for January 15.

 


LIVE UPDATES
India reports 104 new coronavirus cases, active tally dip to 2,149
India logged 104 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
 
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,040). The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.
 
The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.
 
Update: 68 passengers, 4 crew members were onboard the aircraft that crashed in Nepal
A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, the spokesperson of Yeti Airlines tells the The Kathmandu Post.

The aircraft was flying to Pokhara from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu. 

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing.

"I am glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. It is a gift for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said on the occasion.

He said Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will boost tourism and cut down travel time.

 
Passenger aircraft crashes on runway in Pokhara, Nepal; details awaited
News agency ANI reports that a 72-seater passenger aircraft has crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal.

A rescue operation has begun and the airport is closed temporarily. More details are awaited
 
YouTube plans to change profanity rules that caused creators outrage
Video-sharing platform YouTube is reportedly planning to change its profanity rules that caused outrage among creators. The platform's gaming community opposed the company this week after some creators noticed that their old videos were demonetised, reports TechCrunch.
 
The culprit is a new policy that the company introduced back in November of last year to make specific types of content more advertisement friendly.
 
Ready to contest against mining baron Janardhana Reddy, says his brother

G Somashekar Reddy, Karnataka BJP MLA on Sunday stated that the move of his brother, Gali Janardhana Reddy to announce a new party in the state is a mistake, adding that he is ready to contest against his brother.

"I am ready to contest against my brother," said Somashekara Reddy while talking to reporters in Ballary.

He claimed that he had advised him (Janardhana Reddy) not to build a new party. "Now what can be done if he is going ahead with the new party? "It is confirmed that I will contest from Ballary city constituency on a BJP ticket. I will contest against him if he chooses this constituency. What more can I tell in this regard?" he asked.

 
Forever indebted to soldiers for courage, sacrifice: Kharge on Army Day
On the occasion of Army Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hailed soldiers and veterans, and said the people are forever indebted to them for their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice.
 
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Indian Army and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice.
 
In a tweet, Kharge said, "Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day."
 
Cold northeasterly winds blow towards northern plains, temp dip expected

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to dip from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted, as cold northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains.

The western disturbance, which had brought reprieve from a cold spell in large swathes of north and northwest India, has begun to retreat, it said.

Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before the western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to visit India soon

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that he will visit India soon on his first foreign trip after assuming the top executive post of the country for the third time.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

I will be visiting India soon, Prachanda told senior editors on Saturday during his first interaction with select journalists after winning the vote of confidence on Tuesday. He said that preparations are going on at the diplomatic level for the same.

 
EC invites parties for demonstration of prototype Remote EVM on Jan 16
The Election Commission has invited all recognised national and state political parties on January 16 to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM.
 
With the objective of finding a technological solution for migrant voters which is credible, accessible and acceptable to all stakeholders, the Commission has explored the option of using a modified version of the time-tested model of M3 EVMs to enable voting at remote polling stations which is polling stations outside home constituency, for domestic migrants.
 
The migrant voter would thus need not travel back to his home district to exercise his franchise of voting.
 
DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad cautions party leaders against groupism
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has said there cannot be any "groupism in his party like that in the Congress", and that there was a need to promote a culture of merit and teamwork. Azad, a former J-K chief minister, was on Saturday addressing the first meeting of the newly appointed office bearers and executive committee members of the party, which he floated in September last year after ending his five-decade-long association with the Congress.
 
"We cannot have groupism in our party like the Congress. We need to promote the culture of merit, appreciation and teamwork," he said.
 
Bihar set to launch census of Asiatic water birds across the state

About 30-35 years ago, there was a time when the claim about migratory birds' arrival in Bihar was ridiculed by experts. But today, a census of Asian water bird is being planned at 75 places in state.

In Bihar, from the beginning of the 90s, under the banner of Mandar Nature Club, the study of selected bird sites of the state -- Bhagalpur's Ganga and Kol-Dhab, Jamui's Nagi-Nakti, Katihar's Gogabeel and Udhwa lake of Sahibganj (now in Jharkhand) -- was started, which was led bird expert Arvind Mishra.

Mishra says that then only big animals were counted in the category of wildlife. Even today, the trainees of the forest department are not given any training about birds, the major creatures of bio-diversity.

 
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: Prez on Army Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Army Day, and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities. "I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

 
PM Modi greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti.

"Best wishes on Magh Bihu. I hope this festival deepens our bond with nature and furthers the atmosphere of joy," Modi said in a tweet. "Pongal greetings to everyone, particularly the Tamil people worldwide. May this festival bring happiness and wonderful health in our lives," he said.

The prime minister also greeted people on Makar Sankranti.
 

First Published: Sun,January 15 2023 09:51 IST
