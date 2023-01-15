LIVE: 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on runway in Nepal's Pokhara
World saw India will not be coerced, says Jaishankar on response to China
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted India's "strong and firm" response to China, which tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the LAC in May 2020 and more recently in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in December last year. Speaking at the Tughlaq's 53rd Annual Day Function, he said, "On the northern borders, China is seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces and violating our agreements. Despite Covid, remember, this happened in May 2020. Our counter-response was strong and firm." Jaishankar said the world saw in India's response that it is "a nation that will not be coerced and will do what it takes to ensure its national security".
Only option is to seek IMF support: SL President on economic collapse
In the face of unprecedented economic hardship in Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the only option for the island nation to emerge from this crisis is to seek the support of the global lender International Monetary Fund (IMF). "We are well aware that the economy of the country has collapsed. So I know the difficulties faced by the country. We witnessed a drop in the number of employments. Inflation has especially increased the cost of living. Hence people's lifestyle is changing," said Wickremesinghe during a meeting with the trade union representatives at the President's Office.
Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report
In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have to take a trust vote, media reports said. Khan's remarks came after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened to leave the present coalition government. MQM-P's votes are crucial to keep the incumbent prime minister in office, Geo News reported. MQM-P has threatened to quit the federal government if its reservations regarding delimitations in Karachi and Hyderabad are not addressed ahead of the local government polls - scheduled for January 15.
The aircraft was flying to Pokhara from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.
#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc— ANI (@ANI) &7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing.
"I am glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. It is a gift for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said on the occasion.
He said Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam will boost tourism and cut down travel time.
A rescue operation has begun and the airport is closed temporarily. More details are awaited
G Somashekar Reddy, Karnataka BJP MLA on Sunday stated that the move of his brother, Gali Janardhana Reddy to announce a new party in the state is a mistake, adding that he is ready to contest against his brother.
"I am ready to contest against my brother," said Somashekara Reddy while talking to reporters in Ballary.
He claimed that he had advised him (Janardhana Reddy) not to build a new party. "Now what can be done if he is going ahead with the new party? "It is confirmed that I will contest from Ballary city constituency on a BJP ticket. I will contest against him if he chooses this constituency. What more can I tell in this regard?" he asked.
Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to dip from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted, as cold northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains.
The western disturbance, which had brought reprieve from a cold spell in large swathes of north and northwest India, has begun to retreat, it said.
Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before the western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that he will visit India soon on his first foreign trip after assuming the top executive post of the country for the third time.
The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.
I will be visiting India soon, Prachanda told senior editors on Saturday during his first interaction with select journalists after winning the vote of confidence on Tuesday. He said that preparations are going on at the diplomatic level for the same.
About 30-35 years ago, there was a time when the claim about migratory birds' arrival in Bihar was ridiculed by experts. But today, a census of Asian water bird is being planned at 75 places in state.
In Bihar, from the beginning of the 90s, under the banner of Mandar Nature Club, the study of selected bird sites of the state -- Bhagalpur's Ganga and Kol-Dhab, Jamui's Nagi-Nakti, Katihar's Gogabeel and Udhwa lake of Sahibganj (now in Jharkhand) -- was started, which was led bird expert Arvind Mishra.
Mishra says that then only big animals were counted in the category of wildlife. Even today, the trainees of the forest department are not given any training about birds, the major creatures of bio-diversity.
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Army Day, and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities. "I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.
"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.
Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti.
"Best wishes on Magh Bihu. I hope this festival deepens our bond with nature and furthers the atmosphere of joy," Modi said in a tweet. "Pongal greetings to everyone, particularly the Tamil people worldwide. May this festival bring happiness and wonderful health in our lives," he said.
The prime minister also greeted people on Makar Sankranti.
