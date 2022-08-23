Maharashtra logs 1,910 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active tally up to 12,355
Topics Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Death toll
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,910 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 727 from a day ago, while seven more patients died due to the infection and the active tally crossed the 12,000-mark in the state, said the health department.
With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203, said the department in a bulletin. A day before, the state had reported 1,183 coronavirus cases and one death linked to the infection. As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest 1,355 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune (199), Nagpur (86), Nashik (60), Kolhapur (55), Akola (23), Latur (20) and Aurangabad (12) circles. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. The Mumbai circle recorded three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kolhapur circle two and Nashik and Nagpur circles one each, said the bulletin. The number of recuperated cases rose to 79,26,918 after 1,273 patients recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 12,355 active cases, it said. The highest number of 6,269 active cases are in Mumbai, followed by 2,138 and 1,610 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, said the department. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent. With 32,359 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,38,88,102, as per the bulletin. The state's positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, was 5.90 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,87,476; fresh cases 1,910; death toll 1,48,203; recoveries 79,26,918; active cases 12,355; total tests 8,38,88,102.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
