Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Germany from September 11-18 to attract investments and strategic tie-ups.

This will be Mann's first foreign visit after he took oath as the chief minister in March.

"In order to give a major push to the industrial growth of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be undertaking a tour of Germany from September 11-18," an official statement said here on Friday evening.

During the tour, the chief minister will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments and strategic tie-ups in key sectors like renewable energy, car manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and advanced agriculture practices, among others, it said.

Mann will hold a meeting with companies like BMW, BayWa and others during his stay in Munich, Frankfort and Berlin.

"This crucial visit of the Chief Minister is likely to immensely benefit the state in getting huge investments, technical know-how and expertise from German companies," said the statement.

The chief minister while reiterating his commitment to make the state emerge as an industrial hub said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for it.

He also said that every effort is being made to put the state in the orbit of the high growth trajectory of industrial development.

Mann envisioned that his tour of Germany will propel the industrial growth of the state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other.

The chief minister said that he will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs in Germany.

Punjab is already the most preferred investment destination in the country, he said, adding that every effort will be made to rope in new investments in the state.

"This tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to the industrial growth of the state," he said.