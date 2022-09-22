Meenakshi Lekhi unveils 'Wall of Delhi' mural depicting 75 historical sites
Topics Delhi | central government
Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday unveiled a vibrant mural in south Delhi depicting 75 major historical sites and famous places of the city, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
Lekhi also shared on Twitter a video of the expansive mural done on a wall in the South Extension area of the city.
From the Mughal-era Red Fort to the British-era India Gate, and from Parliament House to the National War Memorial, a whole range of subjects have been displayed in the mural.
Qutub Minar, the giant statue of Lord Hanuman at Jhandewalan, Jantar Mantar, and Humayun's Tomb are among other landmarks portrayed in it.
Delhi Metro trains, DTC buses, and auto-rickshaws, all considered the lifeline of Delhi, have also been depicted in vibrant colours.
"Glimpses from the unveiling of the 'Wall of Delhi' created by @MCD_Delhi (Central Zone) as part of Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav at South Ex II, New Delhi," Lekhi tweeted.
The mural was done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in association with Street Art India, civic officials said.
The painting has been made on a wall of a BSES office in the South Extension area, and 75 major historical sites and famous places of Delhi have been depicted, they said.
A selfie point has also been set up, the officials said.
