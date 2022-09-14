According to media reports, IBM India’s headcount is around 140,000

After Wipro’s leader Rishad Premji and Infosys spoke against moonlighting, a senior executive of IBM India called the practice unethical.

Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India, said the company’s position is exactly what industry leaders had said.

“All of our employees when they are employed they sign an agreement which says that they are going to be working for IBM. So not withstanding what people can do with the rest of their time. It's not ethically right to do,” said Patel at the company’s flagship event IBM Think. According to media reports, IBM India’s headcount is around 140,000.

Moonlighting made headlines after food delivery firm Swiggy said early August it will allow employees to work on external projects for money or pro-bono.

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, sent an email to employees titled "No Double Lives" and said: “…dual employment is not permitted as per the Employee Handbook and the Code of Conduct.”

The email said that the rule disallowing moonlighting is mentioned in offer letters and the company’s consent is important. “The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company.”

Premji, in a Twitter post on August 20, trashed the idea of moonlighting and termed it as "cheating".