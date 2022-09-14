Moonlighting not ethical: IBM India's Patel joins IT industry debate
Topics Moonlight | IBM India | Indian IT industry
After Wipro’s leader Rishad Premji and Infosys spoke against moonlighting, a senior executive of IBM India called the practice unethical.
Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India, said the company’s position is exactly what industry leaders had said.
“All of our employees when they are employed they sign an agreement which says that they are going to be working for IBM. So not withstanding what people can do with the rest of their time. It's not ethically right to do,” said Patel at the company’s flagship event IBM Think. According to media reports, IBM India’s headcount is around 140,000.
Moonlighting made headlines after food delivery firm Swiggy said early August it will allow employees to work on external projects for money or pro-bono.
Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, sent an email to employees titled "No Double Lives" and said: “…dual employment is not permitted as per the Employee Handbook and the Code of Conduct.”
The email said that the rule disallowing moonlighting is mentioned in offer letters and the company’s consent is important. “The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company.”
Premji, in a Twitter post on August 20, trashed the idea of moonlighting and termed it as "cheating".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel