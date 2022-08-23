Mumbai logs 832 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,269
Topics Mumbai | Coronavirus | Omicron
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 832 new coronavirus cases, up from nearly 600 registered a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said.
With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,39,773, while the death toll increased to 19,675, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. The city reported 240 more cases as compared to Monday, when it added 592 patients, but no death linked to the viral infection. For the fourth consecutive day, the metropolis has logged less than 1,000 coronavirus infections. Last week, the financial capital had recorded more than 1,000 daily cases on two straight days. Significantly, the active COVID-19 tally has crossed the 6,000-mark due to widening gap between the new and recovered cases. As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 8,772 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative count to 1,80,25,713. A day before, 6,244 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. Mumbai's count of recuperated cases rose to 11,13,829 after 330 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,269 active cases, said the BMC. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent, said the bulletin. Of the 832 new COVID-19 cases, only 49 patients were symptomatic, it said. The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.070 per cent between August 16 and August 22, while the case doubling rate was 970 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
