File Photo of an artist painting an idol designed to show Ganesha stepping on Coronavirus

The GSB Seva Mandal, one of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, has taken an insurance cover of Rs 316.40 crore for the upcoming Ganpati festival, a mandal representative said.

All public liabilities and every devotee visiting the mandal is covered under the insurance, for the 10-day festivities beginning on Wednesday, said Vijay Kamath, chairman of the GSB Seva Mandal located at the Kings Circle in Mumbai.

A mandal representative claimed it to be highest insurance cover taken by a mandal.

The insurance worth Rs 316.4 crore includes Rs 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and other valuable items, and Rs 263 crore of personal insurance cover for the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards.

The mandal has also taken a Rs one crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk which covers furniture, fixtures, fittings, installations like computers, CCTVs and scanners, Kamath said.

"We have covered all public liabilities and each and every devotee who the visits mandal. We are the most disciplined Ganesh mandal, so it is our responsibility to secure every devotee of Bappa (Lord Ganesh)," Kamath said.

The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating 68th year of its Ganpati festivities.